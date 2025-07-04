Contrasting Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) & Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD)

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) and Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fanuc and Thermwood, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanuc 0 0 0 1 4.00 Thermwood 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Fanuc shares are held by institutional investors. 67.6% of Thermwood shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanuc $5.23 billion 5.08 $973.88 million $0.53 25.55 Thermwood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Fanuc and Thermwood”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fanuc has higher revenue and earnings than Thermwood.

Volatility & Risk

Fanuc has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermwood has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fanuc and Thermwood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanuc 18.55% 8.57% 7.66% Thermwood N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fanuc beats Thermwood on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fanuc



FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. It also provides FANUC intelligent edge link and drive system, an open platform for the manufacturing industry. FANUC Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Yamanashi, Japan.

About Thermwood



Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders. The company markets its products and services through offices in 11 countries. Thermwood Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dale, Indiana.

