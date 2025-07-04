DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) & Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Head to Head Analysis

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gaxos.ai and DraftKings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaxos.ai 0 0 0 0 0.00 DraftKings 0 1 27 0 2.96

DraftKings has a consensus target price of $53.90, suggesting a potential upside of 32.51%. Given DraftKings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Gaxos.ai.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaxos.ai N/A N/A -$3.42 million N/A N/A DraftKings $4.77 billion 7.59 -$507.29 million ($0.83) -49.01

This table compares Gaxos.ai and DraftKings”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gaxos.ai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings.

Volatility and Risk

Gaxos.ai has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DraftKings has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gaxos.ai and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaxos.ai N/A -34.32% -33.03% DraftKings -7.97% -34.55% -8.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of DraftKings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DraftKings beats Gaxos.ai on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

