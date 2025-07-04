Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Acushnet worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $703.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.82 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLF. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Compass Point lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

