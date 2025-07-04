Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,260,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,855,000 after buying an additional 327,535 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $435,497.30. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE AVA opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Avista Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.76%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

