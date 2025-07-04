Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Interparfums by 52.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Interparfums by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Interparfums by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Interparfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interparfums

In other Interparfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $53,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,638. This trade represents a 20.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $183,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $376,039. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Interparfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $138.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.36. Interparfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.65 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.30%. Interparfums’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interparfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

About Interparfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

