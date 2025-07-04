Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Dianthus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNTH opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.38. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Dianthus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

