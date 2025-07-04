Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,881 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,567,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,034,000. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,741,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,663,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after buying an additional 1,375,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $7,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

GNW stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

