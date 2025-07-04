Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,557,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,363,000 after purchasing an additional 903,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,478,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,568,000 after buying an additional 57,697 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,450,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,242,000 after buying an additional 209,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alkermes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 128,701 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

