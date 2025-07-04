Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of MLTX opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.27. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 21.11, a quick ratio of 21.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLTX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.