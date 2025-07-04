Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,677,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,708.08. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,530.24. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Semtech Corporation has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Semtech had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

