Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of nCino worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in nCino by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 3,006.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,602,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,392,000 after buying an additional 2,518,707 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $81,254,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in nCino by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in nCino by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,691,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 10,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $237,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 470,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,842. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 6,589 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $151,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 243,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,673. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,572 shares of company stock worth $1,795,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. nCino Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.30, a PEG ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.77.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $144.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.77 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, June 9th. William Blair lowered shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on nCino from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on nCino in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

