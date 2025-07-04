Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.25. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12.

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 4,276 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $70,340.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,182.55. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $85,326.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,122.60. This represents a 19.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $234,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWTX. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

