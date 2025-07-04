Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 197,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Replimune Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Schwendenman sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $26,460.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 68,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,686.20. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $30,179.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 128,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,782.80. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,907 shares of company stock worth $603,655. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

