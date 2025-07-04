Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 972,011 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972,011 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.28% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $168,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $907,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $3,317,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 213.5% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $66.04 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

