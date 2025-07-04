D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $8.56 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,456 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

CALF opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

