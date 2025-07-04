North Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Biogen by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Biogen by 74.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.48.

Biogen Trading Down 0.4%

Biogen stock opened at $132.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average is $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

