Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “HOTELS & MOTELS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hilton Grand Vacations to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hilton Grand Vacations and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations 1 3 4 0 2.38 Hilton Grand Vacations Competitors 269 1598 1599 51 2.41

Risk & Volatility

Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.54%. As a group, “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies have a potential upside of 0.87%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hilton Grand Vacations is more favorable than its rivals.

Hilton Grand Vacations has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Grand Vacations’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations $4.98 billion $47.00 million 140.19 Hilton Grand Vacations Competitors $3.30 billion $347.37 million 24.65

Hilton Grand Vacations has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Hilton Grand Vacations is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations 0.68% 9.93% 1.67% Hilton Grand Vacations Competitors -12.17% -49.20% 1.64%

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans. Resort Operations and Club Management segment manages and operates the clubs which offers exchange, leisure travel, and reservation services, as well as engages in the rental of inventory made available due to ownership exchanges through its club programs, and provides ancillary services including food and beverage, retail and spa at timeshare properties. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.