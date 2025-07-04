D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,176 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $16,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

