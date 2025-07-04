The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,340,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 14,049.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,930,000 after buying an additional 1,413,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after buying an additional 735,170 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 11,904.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 631,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 626,304 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $124.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.64.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.