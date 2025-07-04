Contrasting UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UTG and Security National Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $84.91 million 1.38 $49.30 million $16.74 2.23 Security National Financial $334.52 million 0.77 $26.54 million $0.97 10.72

Get UTG alerts:

UTG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Security National Financial. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of UTG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of UTG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UTG and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 58.70% 25.96% 11.27% Security National Financial 6.96% 6.90% 1.57%

Risk & Volatility

UTG has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UTG beats Security National Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTG

(Get Free Report)

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

About Security National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.