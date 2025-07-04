North Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,367 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 23,987,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,683 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,776,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,381 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,619,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,389,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2%

ET opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

