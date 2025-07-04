Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $182.37 Million Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,762,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,311 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $182,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,729,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOR opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iv, sold 192,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $12,485,922.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,137,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,168,633.80. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 309,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $20,021,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,893,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,620,340.08. This trade represents a 14.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 660,412 shares of company stock valued at $42,834,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised Procore Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Arete began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

