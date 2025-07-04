North Capital Inc. Takes $112,000 Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 19.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of APO stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

