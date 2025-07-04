Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,474 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEAR. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

