D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 882 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $288.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.72. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $288.93.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

