Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 725,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $209,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Reliance by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Reliance by 1,216.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Reliance by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $326.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.17. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $328.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.20 and its 200-day moving average is $289.36.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

