CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Position Boosted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 148.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.87. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

