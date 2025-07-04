Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,462,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $316,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $110.00 price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.43.

NYSE RHP opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 12.16%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 97.46%.

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,356 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at $84,359,749.52. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

