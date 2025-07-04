Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 193,440 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of WEC Energy Group worth $151,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average is $103.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.8975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

