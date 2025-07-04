Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $758.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $683.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

