Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $2,607,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SAP by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $302.76 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $194.93 and a 52-week high of $311.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.12 and its 200 day moving average is $276.90. The company has a market cap of $371.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $2.5423 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.