Keybank National Association OH Sells 13,454 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,454 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

