Top Waste Management Stocks To Consider – July 2nd

Waste Management, Halliburton, Rockwell Automation, Fluor, Cemex, GFL Environmental, and NOV are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of companies that collect, process, recycle and dispose of municipal and industrial waste. These firms earn revenue through services such as garbage collection, landfill operations and recycling programs—often under long-term contracts with governments or businesses. Investing in waste management stocks offers exposure to an essential, regulated industry with relatively stable cash flows and growing emphasis on environmental sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.11. 1,531,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,060. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

HAL stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,012,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,312,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.02. 483,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.23. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $343.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

FLR traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,725. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. Fluor has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 8,679,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,998,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. Cemex has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

NYSE:GFL traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,547. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01.

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 2,073,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,956. NOV has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.

