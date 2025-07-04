iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.3229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

