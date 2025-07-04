Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 167,192 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167,192 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 22,660.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

