Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $80.66 and a 12-month high of $94.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.2334 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

