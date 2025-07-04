Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 45,279 Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBCG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

