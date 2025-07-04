Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after buying an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,953,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.24. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

