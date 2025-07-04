John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after buying an additional 242,958 shares during the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,006,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,326,000 after buying an additional 123,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,026,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

