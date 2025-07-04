SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.29. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.99 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

