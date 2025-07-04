Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 225,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 119,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Sonoro Energy Stock Down 16.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -6.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

