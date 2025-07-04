SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.34 and last traded at $59.27, with a volume of 69246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439,083 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

