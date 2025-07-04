Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Price Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 378.40 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 392.18 ($5.35). Approximately 4,602,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 1,442,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421.60 ($5.76).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOSG
Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance
Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported GBX 41.60 ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watches of Switzerland Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watches of Switzerland Group plc will post 42.739726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Watches of Switzerland Group
In related news, insider Ian Carter bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £95,425 ($130,273.04). 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Watches of Switzerland Group
Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Analog:Shift (US) and Hodinkee (US), with a complementary jewellery offering.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Watches of Switzerland Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.