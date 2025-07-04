Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Price Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 378.40 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 392.18 ($5.35). Approximately 4,602,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 1,442,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421.60 ($5.76).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The firm has a market cap of £947.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 400.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 452.25.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported GBX 41.60 ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watches of Switzerland Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watches of Switzerland Group plc will post 42.739726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Carter bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £95,425 ($130,273.04). 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Analog:Shift (US) and Hodinkee (US), with a complementary jewellery offering.

