Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 1176785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $535.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.96 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.05% and a negative net margin of 226.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 20,564.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

