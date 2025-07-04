Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.89 and last traded at $141.76, with a volume of 227269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.23.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 840.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.