Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 713.98 ($9.75) and traded as high as GBX 818 ($11.17). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 818 ($11.17), with a volume of 94,025 shares.

Manchester & London Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 713.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 693.56. The company has a market capitalization of £325.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manchester & London

In other Manchester & London news, insider Daniel Wright acquired 1,450 shares of Manchester & London stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 550 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £7,975 ($10,887.37). 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

