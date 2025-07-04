Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 7228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bankinter has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bankinter
Bankinter Stock Performance
Bankinter Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Bankinter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.