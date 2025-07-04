Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 7228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bankinter has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bankinter

Bankinter Stock Performance

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Bankinter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

About Bankinter

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.