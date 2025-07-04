Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SPHQ stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

