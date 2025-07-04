Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $11.29 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,818 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $90.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

