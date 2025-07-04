Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $256,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.13.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $172.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.95 and a 200-day moving average of $148.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

